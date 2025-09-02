Left Menu

Norway's Parliamentary Election: A Battle Between Political Titans

Norway's upcoming parliamentary election is a three-way contest for prime minister, with Labour's Jonas Gahr Stoere, Progress's Sylvi Listhaug, and Conservative's Erna Solberg leading the charge. As polls indicate a tight race, the incumbent Stoere battles economic hurdles, Listhaug pushes populist policies, and Solberg advocates for centrist votes.

Norway is gearing up for a critical parliamentary election on September 7-8, where nine parties are expected to secure seats. However, the prime minister's race boils down to three contenders: Labour's Jonas Gahr Stoere, Progress's Sylvi Listhaug, and Conservative's Erna Solberg.

Incumbent Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere of the Labour Party, who has faced challenges with inflation and interest rates during his tenure, reshuffled his cabinet in 2025 to bolster his position. This strategic move included appointing Jens Stoltenberg as finance minister, yet Stoere may still need increased support from left-leaning parties to continue governing.

On the right, Progress Party leader Sylvi Listhaug advocates for significant tax reductions and stricter immigration controls, while former Prime Minister Erna Solberg, leading the Conservative Party, seeks to realign centrist voters by focusing on tax cuts and educational reforms. Despite personal controversies, Solberg hopes to reverse her party's declining poll performance.

