Bengali Language and Identity Spark TMC-BJP Assembly Clash
The West Bengal Assembly erupted in chaos as TMC and BJP clashed over alleged attacks on Bengali-speaking migrants, resulting in the suspension of BJP Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari. The contentious issue highlighted the tensions surrounding language and cultural identity, with both parties accusing each other of political motivations.
- Country:
- India
The West Bengal Assembly descended into pandemonium following a heated altercation between the ruling TMC and the opposition BJP over a motion condemning alleged assaults on Bengali-speaking migrants in different states. This discord culminated in the suspension of Suvendu Adhikari, the BJP's Leader of Opposition, for the rest of the special legislative session due to "disruptive conduct."
Adhikari, labeling the TMC as an "agent of Pakistan," claimed his suspension was due to protest against comments made by Education Minister Bratya Basu. Basu allegedly criticized the Indian Army's actions regarding a TMC protest site, drawing a controversial parallel with the 1971 Pakistani army's crackdown in East Pakistan, leading to uproar among BJP members.
Amidst the fray, TMC leaders defended their stance by underscoring the alleged "systematic harassment" of Bengali-speaking migrants in BJP-led states, while BJP countered, alleging that the motion was politically motivated. The incident reflects deep-seated tensions over cultural identity, with both parties leveraging the issue for political narratives.
ALSO READ
Bengal's Legislative Turmoil: Migrant Motion Sparks TMC-BJP Hostility
Tensions Rise in West Bengal Assembly Over Migrant Harassment Motion
Uproar in West Bengal Assembly: TMC Motion Against Alleged Attacks on Bengali-Speaking Migrants Sparks Controversy
BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari suspended for a day by Speaker Biman Banerjee over ruckus during debate on Bengali migrants’ harassment motion.
Was suspended as I protested against Bengal Edu Min Bratya Basu’s defamatory remarks against Army: Suvendu after suspension from assembly.