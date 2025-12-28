Unity in Motion: A Community Marathon
Over 8,000 runners from all ages participated in the 'Run for Unity' marathon, organized by the Jammu and Kashmir Police. The event, flagged off by senior police officials, included participants from various educational and sports institutions. Winners received cash prizes and certificates, promoting health and community spirit.
Over 8,000 runners, ranging in age from eight to 80, took part in the 'Run for Unity' marathon, orchestrated by the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday, official sources confirmed.
The marathon, ceremonially inaugurated by Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), headquarters, M K Sinha, and ADGP Armed Anand Jain, traversed various routes within the city, ultimately concluding at Gulshan ground, according to a police representative.
The event drew in students from educational institutions, athletes, police personnel, and senior citizens. Victors in multiple categories were granted cash rewards and certificates, while all participants received T-shirts, medals, and refreshments. ADGP Sinha emphasized the Jammu and Kashmir Police's commitment to fostering sporting talent and encouraging a disciplined lifestyle through such community-oriented events.
