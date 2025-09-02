Maharashtra Government Resolves Maratha Quota Standoff

The Maharashtra Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, commended the decision taken by activist Manoj Jarange to end his five-day hunger strike regarding the Maratha quota issue. The state government, keen on resolving the protest amicably, has addressed key demands in favor of the Maratha community.

Jarange, who began his fast on August 29, concluded the protest after the government agreed to issue Kunbi caste certificates to eligible Marathas, granting them access to reservation benefits akin to those available to the Other Backward Classes (OBCs). This decision follows constructive discussions led by Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil of the cabinet sub-committee on Maratha reservation.

Chief Minister Fadnavis expressed gratitude towards deputy chief ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, as well as to Vikhe Patil, for their efforts in reaching a resolution. He reiterated the government's commitment to the welfare of the Maratha community and addressed misunderstandings surrounding the caste certificate issuance.