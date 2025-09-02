Left Menu

Maharashtra Government Resolves Maratha Quota Standoff

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis praises activist Manoj Jarange for ending his hunger strike over the Maratha quota demand. The Maharashtra government agreed to most demands, including granting Kunbi caste certificates to eligible Marathas, which enable them for reservation benefits. Jarange ended his fast with minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 02-09-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 19:41 IST
Maharashtra Government Resolves Maratha Quota Standoff
Manoj Jarange
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, commended the decision taken by activist Manoj Jarange to end his five-day hunger strike regarding the Maratha quota issue. The state government, keen on resolving the protest amicably, has addressed key demands in favor of the Maratha community.

Jarange, who began his fast on August 29, concluded the protest after the government agreed to issue Kunbi caste certificates to eligible Marathas, granting them access to reservation benefits akin to those available to the Other Backward Classes (OBCs). This decision follows constructive discussions led by Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil of the cabinet sub-committee on Maratha reservation.

Chief Minister Fadnavis expressed gratitude towards deputy chief ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, as well as to Vikhe Patil, for their efforts in reaching a resolution. He reiterated the government's commitment to the welfare of the Maratha community and addressed misunderstandings surrounding the caste certificate issuance.

TRENDING

1
Wall Street Wobbles Amid Tariff Tensions and Investor Uncertainty

Wall Street Wobbles Amid Tariff Tensions and Investor Uncertainty

 Global
2
Honoring Excellence: SC and ST Students Shine at Dr Ambedkar National Merit Awards

Honoring Excellence: SC and ST Students Shine at Dr Ambedkar National Merit ...

 India
3
Bolton Criticizes Trump's Policies: Impact on India, Russia, and China Relations

Bolton Criticizes Trump's Policies: Impact on India, Russia, and China Relat...

 Global
4
Loftus-Cheek and Quansah Step Up: England's World Cup Qualifier Roster Update

Loftus-Cheek and Quansah Step Up: England's World Cup Qualifier Roster Updat...

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial inclusion and digital innovation key to empowering rural women agripreneurs

Heavy ChatGPT usage linked to lower motivation and engagement

Post-COVID era sees surge in AI adoption for green corporate strategies

Explainable AI bridges trust gap between clinicians and algorithms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025