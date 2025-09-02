MFE's Strategic Acquisition: Italian TV Giant Takes Majority Stake in German ProSiebenSat.1

Italy's MFE-MediaforEurope, led by Pier Silvio Berlusconi, is on track to acquire a significant stake in German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1, valued at approximately 1.8 billion euros. The move is seen as a strategic effort to establish a pan-European television platform that prioritizes localized content.

Amid Berlin's anxieties surrounding job security and editorial autonomy, meetings between Berlusconi and Germany's culture commissioner Wolfram Weimer have underscored commitments to maintaining the broadcaster's Munich headquarters and preserving its editorial independence. Berlusconi emphasized MFE's dedication to expanding localized German content while reducing reliance on acquired formats.

This acquisition, part of MFE's broader ambition to counter industry competition, signals a shift towards enhancing indigenous media output while assuring stakeholders of stable employment and operational independence. Official results of the takeover offer are expected to be released on September 4.

