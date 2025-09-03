Macron Criticizes U.S. Visa Decision, Calls for Reversal

French President Emmanuel Macron has criticized the United States for its decision to block Palestinian officials from attending the upcoming United Nations General Assembly in New York. Macron labeled the move as 'unacceptable' and demanded its reversal.

In his remarks on social platform X, Macron stressed the need for Washington to ensure Palestinian representation, as outlined in the Host Country Agreement. The comments come after the U.S. announced last week that it would not permit Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and others to travel to New York, even as several American allies prepare to recognize Palestine as a state.

Macron, who discussed the situation with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, emphasized that their objective is to build broad international support for the Two-State Solution. He warned that any attempts at offensive actions, annexations, or forced displacements would not derail the current momentum for the solution, which he and other partners are driving forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)