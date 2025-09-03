Left Menu

Macron Criticizes U.S. Visa Decision, Calls for Reversal

French President Emmanuel Macron condemned the U.S. decision to deny visas to Palestinian officials for the UN General Assembly, calling it 'unacceptable.' He urged Washington to reverse the move, emphasizing the importance of Palestinian representation in alignment with the Host Country Agreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-09-2025 00:44 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 00:44 IST
Macron Criticizes U.S. Visa Decision, Calls for Reversal
Emmanuel Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron has criticized the United States for its decision to block Palestinian officials from attending the upcoming United Nations General Assembly in New York. Macron labeled the move as 'unacceptable' and demanded its reversal.

In his remarks on social platform X, Macron stressed the need for Washington to ensure Palestinian representation, as outlined in the Host Country Agreement. The comments come after the U.S. announced last week that it would not permit Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and others to travel to New York, even as several American allies prepare to recognize Palestine as a state.

Macron, who discussed the situation with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, emphasized that their objective is to build broad international support for the Two-State Solution. He warned that any attempts at offensive actions, annexations, or forced displacements would not derail the current momentum for the solution, which he and other partners are driving forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Plan to Send Troops to Chicago Sparks Controversy

Trump's Plan to Send Troops to Chicago Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Space Command Headquarters to Alabama

Trump's Bold Move: Space Command Headquarters to Alabama

 United States
3
Judge Orders Google to Share Data, Sparking Online Search Competition

Judge Orders Google to Share Data, Sparking Online Search Competition

 Global
4
Wall Street Wobbles Under Bond Market Pressure

Wall Street Wobbles Under Bond Market Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial inclusion and digital innovation key to empowering rural women agripreneurs

Heavy ChatGPT usage linked to lower motivation and engagement

Post-COVID era sees surge in AI adoption for green corporate strategies

Explainable AI bridges trust gap between clinicians and algorithms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025