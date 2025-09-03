Left Menu

Trump's Unexpected Hiatus Sparks Health Rumors

After President Donald Trump remained unseen for several days, online speculation about his health surged, fueled by political adversaries. Trump addressed these rumors during a public event, attributing his absence to being active and dismissing health concerns as 'fake news.' The White House cited a routine condition and recent bruising.

In recent days, rumors about President Donald Trump's health have gained traction online, especially after his unusual absence from public view for multiple days. These speculations, primarily perpetuated by political opponents, raised questions about his well-being.

At a public event, Trump addressed these concerns head-on, labeling them as 'fake news.' He clarified that he had been busy with interviews and active online through his social media platform, Truth Social. Trump's replies came amid visible speculation driven by limited sightings over the weekend, including a visit to his golf course.

The White House has attributed bruising on Trump's hand to frequent handshaking and aspirin use. Additionally, they disclosed his diagnosis with chronic venous insufficiency, a common condition in older adults that affects blood circulation in the legs. The speculation around Trump's health is not new, as past incidents have shown moments of non-transparency, such as during his COVID-19 hospitalization.

