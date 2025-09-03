Left Menu

Epstein Files Released: Unveiling the Controversial Case

A U.S. House committee, led by Republicans, has released over 33,000 pages of files related to Jeffrey Epstein. The release aims to address bipartisan calls for transparency, despite criticism that much of the information was already available. The controversy involves political figures and conspiracy theories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-09-2025 05:07 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 05:07 IST
Epstein Files Released: Unveiling the Controversial Case
Jeffrey Epstein

A Republican-controlled U.S. House committee has released over 33,000 pages of files on financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, sparking renewed debate. The move comes as party leaders seek to quell a bipartisan push for a congressional vote demanding the full disclosure of Epstein's unclassified records.

The release mainly includes court documents and previously accessible materials, which has drawn criticism from Democrats. Democratic Representative Jim McGovern of Massachusetts remarked that the so-called 'releases' primarily consist of information already public. Despite this, Republican Representative Thomas Massie and Democratic Representative Ro Khanna are advocating for the Justice Department to disclose all unclassified Epstein documentation, even those held by the FBI and attorneys' offices.

House Speaker Mike Johnson downplayed the necessity of Massie's petition, citing the comprehensive work of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee. Newly released materials feature police interviews with victims, some dating back to 2005 and 2006, while the committee also pursues documents from Epstein's estate and accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
School Meal Scare: Food Poisoning Linked to Presidential Programme in Indonesia

School Meal Scare: Food Poisoning Linked to Presidential Programme in Indone...

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Trump's Military Use in California: A Legal Showdown

Judge Blocks Trump's Military Use in California: A Legal Showdown

 Global
3
Rubio's Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Latin American Ties Amidst US Drug Strikes

Rubio's Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Latin American Ties Amidst US Drug...

 Global
4
China's Military Showcase: Xi Jinping's Vision for a New World Order

China's Military Showcase: Xi Jinping's Vision for a New World Order

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial inclusion and digital innovation key to empowering rural women agripreneurs

Heavy ChatGPT usage linked to lower motivation and engagement

Post-COVID era sees surge in AI adoption for green corporate strategies

Explainable AI bridges trust gap between clinicians and algorithms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025