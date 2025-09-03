Epstein Files Released: Unveiling the Controversial Case

A Republican-controlled U.S. House committee has released over 33,000 pages of files on financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, sparking renewed debate. The move comes as party leaders seek to quell a bipartisan push for a congressional vote demanding the full disclosure of Epstein's unclassified records.

The release mainly includes court documents and previously accessible materials, which has drawn criticism from Democrats. Democratic Representative Jim McGovern of Massachusetts remarked that the so-called 'releases' primarily consist of information already public. Despite this, Republican Representative Thomas Massie and Democratic Representative Ro Khanna are advocating for the Justice Department to disclose all unclassified Epstein documentation, even those held by the FBI and attorneys' offices.

House Speaker Mike Johnson downplayed the necessity of Massie's petition, citing the comprehensive work of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee. Newly released materials feature police interviews with victims, some dating back to 2005 and 2006, while the committee also pursues documents from Epstein's estate and accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell.

