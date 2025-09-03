Left Menu

Thailand's Political Tumult: Dissolution, Alliances, and Power Struggles

The political landscape in Thailand is in turmoil as the ruling Pheu Thai party seeks royal approval to dissolve parliament for a new election following the ousting of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra. This move comes amidst shifts in alliances, power struggles, and potential returns to previous coalition setups.

Thailand's political scene was thrown into disarray on Wednesday as the Pheu Thai party announced it had sought royal consent to dissolve parliament, setting the stage for fresh elections. This decision came just as the largest faction in parliament declared its support for a rival party to establish a government.

The fallout follows last week's removal of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra due to an ethics violation, compelling the Pheu Thai party to swiftly consolidate a tenuous coalition majority. Meanwhile, their former ally, Bhumjaithai, challenges with ambitions to form its government.

The ouster of Paetongtarn marks a continuation of a decades-long power struggle among Thailand's elites, with the Shinawatra family frequently targeted. Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, leader of the People's Party, emphasized that his party would support Bhumjaithai to prevent the return of an ineffective coalition, while a vote for a new prime minister could occur soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

