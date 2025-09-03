Odisha Minister Condemns Insulting Remarks Against PM Modi's Mother

Odisha's Minister, Suresh Pujari, has fervently condemned the derogatory remarks aimed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother during a Mahagathbandhan event. Pujari, on Tuesday, highlighted that insulting a mother is regarded as unacceptable within Indian culture, drawing references from revered Hindu epics such as the Ramayana and Mahabharata.

The minister further accused the Congress and RJD of possessing a lack of values and education, which was evident in their conduct at the event. Emphasizing the sanctity of motherhood as enshrined in Sanatan Dharma, Pujari asserted that respecting a mother, regardless of her identity, is a fundamental societal tenet. 'No one,' he stated, 'has the right to disgrace a mother.'

Simultaneously, Prime Minister Modi expressed his dismay, describing the comments not only as a personal affront but as an assault on the dignity of mothers, sisters, and daughters across India. He lamented the occurrence of such disrespectful remarks on Bihar's historically rich soil and urged reflection and better conduct in public discourse.