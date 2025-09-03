Left Menu

Odisha Minister Condemns Insulting Remarks Against PM Modi's Mother

Odisha Minister Suresh Pujari criticized derogatory remarks made against Prime Minister Modi and his late mother at a political event, emphasizing respect for all mothers. He condemned Congress and RJD for lacking values. PM Modi also spoke out, expressing national hurt over the remarks against his mother.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-09-2025 10:27 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 10:27 IST
Odisha Minister Condemns Insulting Remarks Against PM Modi's Mother
Odisha Minister Suresh Pujari (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha's Minister, Suresh Pujari, has fervently condemned the derogatory remarks aimed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother during a Mahagathbandhan event. Pujari, on Tuesday, highlighted that insulting a mother is regarded as unacceptable within Indian culture, drawing references from revered Hindu epics such as the Ramayana and Mahabharata.

The minister further accused the Congress and RJD of possessing a lack of values and education, which was evident in their conduct at the event. Emphasizing the sanctity of motherhood as enshrined in Sanatan Dharma, Pujari asserted that respecting a mother, regardless of her identity, is a fundamental societal tenet. 'No one,' he stated, 'has the right to disgrace a mother.'

Simultaneously, Prime Minister Modi expressed his dismay, describing the comments not only as a personal affront but as an assault on the dignity of mothers, sisters, and daughters across India. He lamented the occurrence of such disrespectful remarks on Bihar's historically rich soil and urged reflection and better conduct in public discourse.

TRENDING

1
Russian President Vladimir Putin, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meet for bilateral talks in Beijing, reports AP.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meet for b...

 Global
2
China Stages Historic Parade Amid Geopolitical Tensions

China Stages Historic Parade Amid Geopolitical Tensions

 Global
3
Revolutionary Aesthetic Launch: Dr. Monisha Kapoor Introduces Cutting-Edge Technologies in India

Revolutionary Aesthetic Launch: Dr. Monisha Kapoor Introduces Cutting-Edge T...

 India
4
Operation 'Black Forest' Triumphs: A Major Blow to Naxalism

Operation 'Black Forest' Triumphs: A Major Blow to Naxalism

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025