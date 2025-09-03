Left Menu

Omar Abdullah Responds to Kashmir's Weather Crisis

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has taken charge of handling the crisis brought on by ongoing heavy rains in the region. The storms have led to the closure of schools and universities, while authorities are on high alert to manage rising water levels and ensure public safety.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah spearheaded efforts on Wednesday to tackle the urgent situation caused by continuous rainfall that has caused rivers and streams to swell within the Union Territory, according to officials.

Authorities have responded by closing schools and colleges across the Kashmir Valley for the day, with the weather department predicting additional rainfall in the next 24 hours. The chief minister held a crucial meeting this morning to evaluate the current situation, the CM's office announced on X.

Abdullah directed the administrative team to amplify their ground response, ensure effective water clearance in flooded areas, protect vital services, execute timely evacuations from critical regions, and offer immediate relief. Updates were provided by Hon'ble Ministers Javed Ranaa and Satish Sharma regarding Jammu, while Minister Sakina Itoo and Advisor Nasir Sogami reported on Kashmir's conditions. The CM also urged the public to heed official advisories and remain in safe areas.

