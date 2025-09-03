Omar Abdullah Responds to Kashmir's Weather Crisis

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah spearheaded efforts on Wednesday to tackle the urgent situation caused by continuous rainfall that has caused rivers and streams to swell within the Union Territory, according to officials.

Authorities have responded by closing schools and colleges across the Kashmir Valley for the day, with the weather department predicting additional rainfall in the next 24 hours. The chief minister held a crucial meeting this morning to evaluate the current situation, the CM's office announced on X.

Abdullah directed the administrative team to amplify their ground response, ensure effective water clearance in flooded areas, protect vital services, execute timely evacuations from critical regions, and offer immediate relief. Updates were provided by Hon'ble Ministers Javed Ranaa and Satish Sharma regarding Jammu, while Minister Sakina Itoo and Advisor Nasir Sogami reported on Kashmir's conditions. The CM also urged the public to heed official advisories and remain in safe areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)