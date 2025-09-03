Thailand's Political Tug-of-War: A New Hope for Parliamentary Democracy

Thailand's political landscape is undergoing a significant shift with Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul poised to secure the premiership after forging alliances within parliament. This follows the dramatic ousting of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

The Pheu Thai Party, a major political force led by Thaksin Shinawatra's family, is mounting a counter-strategy, petitioning the king for a snap election. This move aims to address the ongoing political stalemate and stabilize the economy.

Amidst differing legal opinions, Anutin plans to dissolve parliament within four months if he assumes power, with support from the progressive People's Party ensuring a parliamentary majority.