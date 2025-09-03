Left Menu

Thailand's Political Tug-of-War: A New Hope for Parliamentary Democracy

In Thailand, a political upheaval unfolds as Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul garners support to become prime minister, following the sacking of Paetongtarn Shinawatra. The Pheu Thai Party challenges this by petitioning for a snap election, deepening the country's political crisis amidst a fight for power.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-09-2025 13:41 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 13:41 IST
Thailand's Political Tug-of-War: A New Hope for Parliamentary Democracy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Thailand's political landscape is undergoing a significant shift with Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul poised to secure the premiership after forging alliances within parliament. This follows the dramatic ousting of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

The Pheu Thai Party, a major political force led by Thaksin Shinawatra's family, is mounting a counter-strategy, petitioning the king for a snap election. This move aims to address the ongoing political stalemate and stabilize the economy.

Amidst differing legal opinions, Anutin plans to dissolve parliament within four months if he assumes power, with support from the progressive People's Party ensuring a parliamentary majority.

TRENDING

1
Global Currency Woes: Yen and Pound Under Pressure Amid Fiscal Concerns

Global Currency Woes: Yen and Pound Under Pressure Amid Fiscal Concerns

 Global
2
Shringar House of Mangalsutra Ltd Sets IPO with ₹401 Crore Target

Shringar House of Mangalsutra Ltd Sets IPO with ₹401 Crore Target

 India
3
Maiden Cleanup: BMC Tackles 125 Tonnes of Waste Post-Maratha Quota Agitation

Maiden Cleanup: BMC Tackles 125 Tonnes of Waste Post-Maratha Quota Agitation

 India
4
Rachel Reeves: Navigating Britain's Economic Challenges

Rachel Reeves: Navigating Britain's Economic Challenges

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025