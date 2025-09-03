Deve Gowda Applauds PM Modi's Diplomatic Strategy Amid US Tariff Tussle
Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda commends PM Narendra Modi for pursuing a 'multi-alignment' strategy amidst US tariff conflicts. Gowda's letter highlights Modi’s successful visits to Japan and China, emphasizing India's advantageous position in global diplomacy and negotiations that promise future benefits.
Janata Dal (Secular) leader and Rajya Sabha member HD Deve Gowda praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday for strategically navigating the US-imposed tariff challenges. In a letter to the Prime Minister, Gowda emphasized the potential gains from Modi's 'multi-alignment' policy.
Gowda noted with relief that Modi's visits to Japan and China were successful in countering the US's 'unreasonable and unjust' tariff actions. The visits, spanning from August 29 to September 1, were marked by strategic negotiations poised to benefit India, he said.
Further, Gowda spotlighted PM Modi's engagements with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, suggesting these interactions signify a shift towards a new world order. According to Gowda, India's economic and democratic strengths should encourage the US to reconsider its stance soon.
