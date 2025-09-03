Left Menu

Assam Uproar: Extension of CAA Deadline Sparks Political Firestorm

Opposition parties in Assam have criticized the BJP governments for extending the CAA deadline, allowing non-Muslims from neighboring countries to stay in India until 2024. They claim the decision threatens Assamese identity and violates the Assam Accord. Protests erupted as parties demand withdrawal of the notification.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 03-09-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 20:16 IST
Terming it a betrayal, opposition parties in Assam are up in arms against the BJP-led governments at both Centre and state. They have slammed the order that permits non-Muslims from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan to reside in India without travel documents if they entered by 2024.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, aims to provide Indian citizenship to specific non-Muslim communities from neighboring countries, creating a sharp political divide. Criticism has soared following the September 1 notification, which extends the residence permission for another decade.

Parties like AJP, Congress, and AAP have united in protest, accusing the government of obliterating the Assamese identity. The decision is termed as a serious injustice and an attack on the Assam Accord spirit. Calls for withdrawal are growing louder as elections approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

