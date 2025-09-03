Left Menu

Turkish Political Drama: Court Rulings and Currency Crisis

Turkish authorities have intensified their crackdown on opposition members, targeting officials of the CHP, President Erdogan's main competitor. The legal actions have triggered large-scale protests and significant economic repercussions, including billions of dollars in foreign reserve sales to stabilize the Turkish lira.

In a significant escalation of political tensions, Turkish authorities launched another wave of detentions against opposition figures on Wednesday. The move has intensified the legal actions against President Tayyip Erdogan's adversaries and has led to a substantial sell-off of foreign reserves, amounting to several billion dollars, to stabilize the nation's currency.

The crackdown primarily targets members of the Republican People's Party (CHP), including the notable arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, a key rival to Erdogan. This crackdown follows Tuesday's court decision to remove the CHP's Istanbul provincial head over disputed congress proceedings. These actions have rattled the financial markets, leading to a steep selloff in Turkish stocks and bonds.

As the nation braces for further possible legal actions, the CHP has declared the measures illegal and politically motivated, highlighting threats to Turkish democracy. European observers have expressed concerns about the implications for the country's multi-party system, as pressure mounts on the government both domestically and internationally.

