ClimateLaunchpad Expands Influence in Asia: A New Era for Green Innovation

ClimateLaunchpad, recognized as the largest green business ideas competition globally, announced its 2026 edition will take place in Singapore, emphasizing the region's growing role in climate innovation. Previously hosted in other continents, this marks the first time both the regional and Global Grand Finals are held in Asia, underscoring the strategic pivot towards Asia's vital contributions to global climate solutions.

This year's focus extends towards fostering collaboration among regional experts, with Singapore's Better Earth Ventures and TPC Group as key partners. They will leverage their regional networks and experience to further climate innovation, promising to turn nascent ideas into impactful ventures. Better Earth's role is vital in turning climate ideas into scalable businesses while TPC contributes with a broader ecosystem perspective.

Amidst intensifying climate challenges, the competition facilitates new business ventures through multi-phased training and access to a global network of investors and climate stakeholders. The event aims to create a robust platform for emerging climate entrepreneurs, ensuring early-stage projects can effectively address the intertwined climate, economic, and cultural imperatives. Representatives emphasize the potential for transformative solutions emerging from collaborative engagements at ClimateLaunchpad 2026.

