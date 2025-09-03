Bail Granted to Imran Khan's Nephew Amidst Political Controversy

In a significant development, Shahrez Khan, nephew of Pakistan's ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan, was granted bail by an anti-terrorism court in Lahore. The court ruled in favor of Shahrez in the case concerning the attack on a military officer's house during the tumultuous May 9 riots, as confirmed by his counsel, Advocate Rana Mudassar.

Judge Manzer Ali Gill ordered Shahrez's release, requiring a PKR 100,000 surety bond. His brother, Shershah, remains in detention pending bail. Both brothers are sons of Aleema Khan and were apprehended by Lahore police on August 21. Shahrez's legal team insists on his innocence, presenting evidence of his location elsewhere during the alleged incident.

International watchdogs, including Amnesty International, have criticized the arrests, suggesting a political vendetta against the Tehreek-e-Insaf founder's family. The tension escalates as Imran Khan remains imprisoned on various charges, while his party and family face increasing pressure from the military establishment.

