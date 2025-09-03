Left Menu

Guyana's Election Tally: A New Political Frontier

Guyana's People's Progressive Party leads in partial election tallies, capturing five out of ten districts. The opposition WIN party, newly formed by Azruddin Mohamed, secures one district. The election focuses on hydrocarbon wealth distribution. While the government invests in infrastructure, accusations of unfair revenue allocation persist against the PPP.

The People's Progressive Party (PPP) of Guyana has demonstrated a strong performance in the initial tallies of the recent general elections, securing five out of ten electoral districts. According to the election commission's results on Wednesday, the PPP has accrued 123,923 votes as part of its re-election campaign for President Irfaan Ali. However, complete results from four districts remain outstanding.

In a surprising turn, the We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) party, founded by business magnate Azruddin Mohamed just three months ago, has emerged as a formidable contender. WIN secured 50,829 votes and claimed one district, reflecting a significant shift in the opposition landscape. The elections, held a day prior, were dominated by debates over the optimal utilization of revenue generated from Guyana's burgeoning oil sector.

Guyana has rapidly evolved into a major economic player following ExxonMobil's offshore oil exploration, which has generated $7.5 billion since late 2019. Under the PPP's leadership since 2020, oil revenues have funded extensive infrastructure projects and free university education. Despite these advances, allegations of inequitable oil revenue allocation continue to challenge the ruling party, as WIN calls for enhanced social equity.

