Protests Erupt Over OBC Quota Dispute in Maharashtra
Members of the OBC Janamorcha protested against the Maharashtra government's decision to issue Kunbi caste certificates to Marathas, arguing it discriminates against OBCs. The demonstrators accused the government of ignoring OBC rights and threatened further action unless the order is rescinded.
- Country:
- India
Members of the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) organization staged a protest on Wednesday outside the district collector's office in Thane. The protest was against a recent Maharashtra government order that allowed the issuance of Kunbi caste certificates to eligible Marathas for accessing quota benefits.
During the demonstration, OBC Janamorcha members tore copies of the government resolution and vocally accused the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti government of being unjust to OBCs. They expressed anger and dissatisfaction with the state's reservation policy, which they perceived as discriminatory.
OBC Janamorcha leaders criticized the state cabinet ministers for failing to protect their communities' rights. The group warned of a more extensive movement across the state if the government does not promptly withdraw the contentious order.