Protests Erupt Over OBC Quota Dispute in Maharashtra

Members of the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) organization staged a protest on Wednesday outside the district collector's office in Thane. The protest was against a recent Maharashtra government order that allowed the issuance of Kunbi caste certificates to eligible Marathas for accessing quota benefits.

During the demonstration, OBC Janamorcha members tore copies of the government resolution and vocally accused the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti government of being unjust to OBCs. They expressed anger and dissatisfaction with the state's reservation policy, which they perceived as discriminatory.

OBC Janamorcha leaders criticized the state cabinet ministers for failing to protect their communities' rights. The group warned of a more extensive movement across the state if the government does not promptly withdraw the contentious order.