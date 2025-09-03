Trump's Federal Power Play: Troops to Curb Crime

In recent developments, former U.S. President Donald Trump has suggested deploying federal troops to Louisiana, particularly New Orleans, to address crime concerns. This move mimics his previous actions in Washington, where federal intervention was used to curb perceived crime issues.

Speaking alongside Polish President Karol Nawrocki, Trump highlighted New Orleans as a potential target for federal action. He also mentioned Baltimore's rising crime levels, suggesting the possibility of sending troops if requested.

This move signifies Trump's ongoing strategy of leveraging presidential authority to manage crime in Democratic-led cities, despite reports from local governments indicating decreases in criminal activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)