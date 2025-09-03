Trump's Federal Power Play: Troops to Curb Crime
Former U.S. President Donald Trump considered deploying federal troops to cities like New Orleans and Chicago to combat crime, following similar actions in Washington. Despite cities reporting declines in crime, Trump emphasized the use of federal power to address perceived crime surges.
In recent developments, former U.S. President Donald Trump has suggested deploying federal troops to Louisiana, particularly New Orleans, to address crime concerns. This move mimics his previous actions in Washington, where federal intervention was used to curb perceived crime issues.
Speaking alongside Polish President Karol Nawrocki, Trump highlighted New Orleans as a potential target for federal action. He also mentioned Baltimore's rising crime levels, suggesting the possibility of sending troops if requested.
This move signifies Trump's ongoing strategy of leveraging presidential authority to manage crime in Democratic-led cities, despite reports from local governments indicating decreases in criminal activities.
