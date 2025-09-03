Left Menu

Trump's Federal Power Play: Troops to Curb Crime

Former U.S. President Donald Trump considered deploying federal troops to cities like New Orleans and Chicago to combat crime, following similar actions in Washington. Despite cities reporting declines in crime, Trump emphasized the use of federal power to address perceived crime surges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-09-2025 22:43 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 22:43 IST
Trump's Federal Power Play: Troops to Curb Crime
Trump

In recent developments, former U.S. President Donald Trump has suggested deploying federal troops to Louisiana, particularly New Orleans, to address crime concerns. This move mimics his previous actions in Washington, where federal intervention was used to curb perceived crime issues.

Speaking alongside Polish President Karol Nawrocki, Trump highlighted New Orleans as a potential target for federal action. He also mentioned Baltimore's rising crime levels, suggesting the possibility of sending troops if requested.

This move signifies Trump's ongoing strategy of leveraging presidential authority to manage crime in Democratic-led cities, despite reports from local governments indicating decreases in criminal activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Insurance Premia Slashed: GST Exemption Brings Relief

Insurance Premia Slashed: GST Exemption Brings Relief

 India
2
Punjab's Swift Response to Flood Crisis: Rs 71 Crore Relief Fund Released

Punjab's Swift Response to Flood Crisis: Rs 71 Crore Relief Fund Released

 India
3
Swift GST Refunds: A Lifeline for Exporters

Swift GST Refunds: A Lifeline for Exporters

 India
4
Aviation Families Seek Justice Over Boeing 737 Max Tragedies

Aviation Families Seek Justice Over Boeing 737 Max Tragedies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025