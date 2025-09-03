Left Menu

Nepal Denies Allegiance to China's Global Security Initiative Amid Political Turmoil

Nepal's lawmakers demand clarification from Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli regarding China's claim of Nepal's support for the Global Security Initiative, amid concerns over Kathmandu's non-alignment policy. Parliamentarians urge adherence to Nepal's constitutionally mandated non-aligned foreign policy, rejecting military alliances with major powers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 03-09-2025 22:51 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 22:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal's lawmakers have called for Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli to clarify China's claim that Nepal has aligned itself with the Global Security Initiative (GSI). The announcement stirred political debate over the country's adherence to its non-aligned foreign policy.

During a session in the House of Representatives, CPN-Unified Socialist parliamentarian Prakash Jwala emphasized that Nepal has historically avoided participating in military strategies linked to major powers. He cautioned that engaging in such alliances would be detrimental to Nepal's national interests.

This controversy emerged following PM Oli's meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, after which China's Foreign Ministry claimed Nepal's support for the GSI—a global security vision proposed by China to counterbalance US-led initiatives. Nepalese officials, however, have consistently denied such claims, affirming the country's commitment to a non-aligned stance.

