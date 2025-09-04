Left Menu

Resounding Victory for Guyana's PPP in General Election

Guyana's People's Progressive Party (PPP) secured a significant win in the general election, gaining over twice the votes of its closest competitor. The PPP, led by President Irfaan Ali, won 242,451 votes across eight districts, while the new WIN party emerged as a surprising runner-up.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 03:16 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 03:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a decisive outcome, the People's Progressive Party (PPP) claimed a dominant victory in Guyana's general election, setting the stage for a parliamentary majority and securing another term for President Irfaan Ali. According to the electoral commission's figures, the PPP amassed 242,451 votes across the country's ten districts.

The election results highlighted a major shift in the South American nation's political landscape, as the newly-formed We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) party secured second place with 109,015 votes. This marks a significant triumph for the party, led by business magnate Azruddin Mohamed, which managed to gain a majority in two districts.

Meanwhile, the long-standing opposition party, A Partnership for National Unity (APNU), faced a disappointing result, obtaining only 77,973 votes nationwide. This election signifies a potential turning point in Guyana's political dynamics and sets the tone for the country's future governance.

