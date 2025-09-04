Resounding Victory for Guyana's PPP in General Election

In a decisive outcome, the People's Progressive Party (PPP) claimed a dominant victory in Guyana's general election, setting the stage for a parliamentary majority and securing another term for President Irfaan Ali. According to the electoral commission's figures, the PPP amassed 242,451 votes across the country's ten districts.

The election results highlighted a major shift in the South American nation's political landscape, as the newly-formed We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) party secured second place with 109,015 votes. This marks a significant triumph for the party, led by business magnate Azruddin Mohamed, which managed to gain a majority in two districts.

Meanwhile, the long-standing opposition party, A Partnership for National Unity (APNU), faced a disappointing result, obtaining only 77,973 votes nationwide. This election signifies a potential turning point in Guyana's political dynamics and sets the tone for the country's future governance.