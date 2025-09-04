Controversy Sparks Over Cancelled Intelligence Agency Visit

U.S. Senator Mark Warner, the Democratic vice chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, faced an unexpected setback when his planned oversight visit to the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) was cancelled due to criticism from far-right activist Laura Loomer.

Originally scheduled for September 5, the visit was described by Warner as a routine part of his committee duties. However, Loomer's online criticism of both Warner and NGA Director Vice Admiral Trey Whitworth led to the visit being rescheduled to ensure bipartisan participation, according to a defense official.

Warner, the senior senator from Virginia, condemned the incident as an example of Loomer's undue influence and criticized political appointees for their actions. Loomer took credit for what she described as Warner being "LOOMERED," boasting about her impact in social media posts.

