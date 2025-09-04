Jamaican Election Showdown: Tax Cuts and Integrity Define Close Race

Jamaicans are visiting polling stations today in what is poised to be a tightly contested general election. The campaign has been characterized by sharp exchanges on tax policies and accusations of corruption.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness of the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) is up against Mark Golding's People's National Party (PNP). Standing on his economic track record and promising tax cuts, Holness is seeking another term. The Planning Institute of Jamaica endorsed his government's achievements, citing record lows in poverty and unemployment rates.

Meanwhile, Golding has proposed raising the income tax threshold, countering Holness' promised tax cuts. The PNP attacked Holness over governance issues, such as the handling of public resources and his statutory declarations. As voters cast their ballots, turnout remains a crucial element with only 30% having voted by mid-afternoon.