Trump's Tax Cuts: A Catalyst for Economic Growth in 2026

In a forward-looking analysis, economists are banking on the tax cuts embedded in Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill as a key propeller of U.S. economic performance in 2026. Both individuals and businesses stand to benefit from these financial reforms.

INDIVIDUAL TAX CUTS: Tax rate adjustments and breaks for individuals are set to enhance household finances in early 2026. This is anticipated through larger tax refunds and increased take-home pay, as withholding levels recalibrate to reflect the new policies.

Key aspects of the legislation include making permanent the reduced tax rates for both individuals and businesses from the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. Additionally, the standard deduction and the estate tax exemption have been extended and expanded. Business tax incentives also spotlight growth through permanent reduced corporate tax rates and full expensing options for equipment and R&D costs.