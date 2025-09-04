Andrew Holness Wins Third Term Amidst Challenges
Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness won a third term in a closely contested election. His Jamaica Labor Party secured 34 seats against the People's National Party's 29. Opposition leader Mark Golding conceded, expressing disappointment but acknowledging Holness' victory amidst issues like corruption and economic concerns.
Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness has clinched a third term following a tightly contested election, marking a significant victory on an island grappling with corruption, inequality, and economic woes.
The preliminary election results revealed that Holness' Jamaica Labor Party successfully claimed at least 34 seats, while the opposition, led by Mark Golding's People's National Party, captured at least 29 seats.
In a concession speech, Golding expressed his disappointment with the outcome but acknowledged the political success of Holness, his rival in a challenging political landscape.
