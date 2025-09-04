Andrew Holness Wins Third Term Amidst Challenges

Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness has clinched a third term following a tightly contested election, marking a significant victory on an island grappling with corruption, inequality, and economic woes.

The preliminary election results revealed that Holness' Jamaica Labor Party successfully claimed at least 34 seats, while the opposition, led by Mark Golding's People's National Party, captured at least 29 seats.

In a concession speech, Golding expressed his disappointment with the outcome but acknowledged the political success of Holness, his rival in a challenging political landscape.