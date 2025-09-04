Trump's Persistent Pursuit of Russia-Ukraine Peace

In a steadfast effort to facilitate peace, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed unwavering dedication to brokering an agreement between Russia and Ukraine. His remarks to CBS News underline ongoing challenges as direct dialogues between Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskiy remain uncertain.

Trump's recent discussions indicate potential future talks, though the Alaska summit in August failed to resolve the enduring conflict. Despite disappointment over the war's persistence since Russia's invasion in February 2022, Trump remains optimistic about eventual success.

Putin has suggested a meeting with Zelenskiy in Moscow, though Ukraine's foreign minister has dismissed Russia as a venue. Trump's determination to end the war continues, even as obstacles mount and the path to resolution proves complex.

