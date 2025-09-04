Left Menu

Bihar Bandh: Outcry Over Insult to PM Modi's Mother

Women workers of Bihar's NDA enforced a bandh protesting insults towards PM Modi's mother at a Congress event. Protests occurred state-wide, with significant participation from BJP leaders. The incident has sparked considerable outrage, following a viral video of derogatory remarks at a Congress gathering.

Bihar Bandh: Outcry Over Insult to PM Modi's Mother
Women workers from the NDA in Bihar initiated a five-hour state-wide bandh on Thursday, protesting derogatory remarks made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother during the Congress's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'.

The protest saw active participation from women's cells of the BJP, JD(U), and other alliance groups across various locations, including Patna where notable demonstrations took place.

The bandh was part of a larger reaction against a viral video capturing offensive language allegedly directed by a local Congress leader. Despite an arrest, tensions remain high with BJP calls for accountability and significant street mobilization against the incident.

