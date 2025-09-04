Holness Secures Third Term Amidst Crime Decline and Economic Promises
Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness wins a third term following a closely contested election. His Jamaica Labour Party secured at least 34 seats, outpacing the opposition. Holness' tenure is marked by a significant drop in crime and economic pledges, though challenges persist with equity and social issues.
Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness clinched a third term early Thursday after a competitive electoral contest in a nation grappling with corruption, inequity, and economic problems.
The preliminary count revealed that Holness' Jamaica Labour Party captured a minimum of 34 seats, surpassing the 29 seats secured by Mark Golding's People's National Party.
Holness' administration has been credited with a 43% reduction in killings this year, attributed to strategic firearm seizures and a robust security force presence. However, human rights advocates express concerns over potential rights abuses under the implemented security measures.
