Indonesian Student Protests: A Fight Against Corruption and Police Violence

Indonesian students are mobilizing for a major protest at the parliament in Jakarta, challenging police violence and state spending priorities, after recent demonstrations resulted in 10 fatalities.

Spearheaded by students, workers, and rights groups, these protests erupted after a police collision killed a motorcyclist, highlighting issues like governmental corruption and economic disparities.

Despite the growing unrest, officials have yet to engage with students, as thousands remain detained in a sweeping crackdown amid accusations of excessive force.

(With inputs from agencies.)