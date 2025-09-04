Left Menu

BJP Whip Suspended Amid Assembly Chaos in Bengal

BJP chief whip Shankar Ghosh was suspended from the West Bengal assembly after creating a ruckus during a discussion on Bengali migrants. This took place as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee prepared to speak. Ghosh's refusal to leave led to his forcible removal, causing further disruption and adjournments.

Tensions escalated in the West Bengal assembly when BJP chief whip Shankar Ghosh was suspended for the day after causing a disturbance during a crucial discussion.

The incident unfolded as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee began addressing a resolution on alleged 'atrocities' against Bengali migrants. Ghosh, along with other BJP MLAs, started raising slogans, demanding an explanation for the suspension of Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari earlier this month.

Amidst the uproar, assembly marshals were called to remove Ghosh when he refused to exit voluntarily, leading to further slogan-shouting from both benches and repeated adjournments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

