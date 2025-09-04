Left Menu

Sanjay Raut Urges Bhujbal to Resign over OBC Injustice

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut called on minister Chhagan Bhujbal to resign over perceived injustice to OBCs in Maharashtra's Maratha quota decision. Raut suggested Deputy CM Eknath Shinde engineered the quota protest to challenge CM Devendra Fadnavis, while activist Manoj Jarange ended his hunger strike after government concessions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-09-2025 15:11 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 15:11 IST
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has urged Chhagan Bhujbal, a cabinet minister and OBC leader, to resign, claiming unfair treatment towards the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in Maharashtra's recent Maratha quota decision.

Raut accused Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde of orchestrating the Maratha quota protest, aiming to challenge Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Seeking to protect his community's interests, Bhujbal expressed disappointment with the government's stance.

Meanwhile, activist Manoj Jarange ended his hunger strike after the state government committed to consider Marathas for OBC status, signaling potential benefits through quota implementation following recent government resolutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

