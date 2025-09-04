Sanjay Raut Urges Bhujbal to Resign over OBC Injustice

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has urged Chhagan Bhujbal, a cabinet minister and OBC leader, to resign, claiming unfair treatment towards the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in Maharashtra's recent Maratha quota decision.

Raut accused Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde of orchestrating the Maratha quota protest, aiming to challenge Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Seeking to protect his community's interests, Bhujbal expressed disappointment with the government's stance.

Meanwhile, activist Manoj Jarange ended his hunger strike after the state government committed to consider Marathas for OBC status, signaling potential benefits through quota implementation following recent government resolutions.

