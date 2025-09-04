Left Menu

Federal Reserve Independence Faces Crucial Test in Senate Hearing

The independence of the Federal Reserve is under scrutiny as President Trump's economic advisor, Stephen Miran, appears before a Senate Banking Committee. Recent moves by Trump to exert influence over the Fed, including attempting to fire Governor Lisa Cook, have sparked concern over political interference in interest-rate decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 15:40 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 15:40 IST
Federal Reserve Independence Faces Crucial Test in Senate Hearing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The independence of the Federal Reserve is set to be scrutinized in a Senate Banking Committee hearing on Thursday, with President Trump's economic advisor, Stephen Miran, undergoing a confirmation process for a position on the central bank's governing board.

The hearing follows recent efforts by Trump to assert greater control over the Fed, seen in his controversial attempt to remove Fed Governor Lisa Cook, alleging past misconduct. Cook remains at the Fed as she legally contests her potential dismissal.

As Miran supports Trump's desire to lower interest rates, his potential confirmation by the Republican-majority Senate raises questions about the future autonomy of the Federal Reserve and its impact on the economy.

TRENDING

1
Protests Erupt Over Om Prakash Rajbhar's 'Goons' Remark

Protests Erupt Over Om Prakash Rajbhar's 'Goons' Remark

 India
2
Germany's Economic Crossroads: Bold Promises, Slow Reforms

Germany's Economic Crossroads: Bold Promises, Slow Reforms

 Global
3
Crackdown on CAPITALIX Investment Scam in Kerala

Crackdown on CAPITALIX Investment Scam in Kerala

 India
4
UK Shares Inch Up as Retail and Utility Stocks Lead the Charge

UK Shares Inch Up as Retail and Utility Stocks Lead the Charge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025