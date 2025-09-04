Left Menu

Andrej Babis' ANO Party Ramps Up Election Push with Bold Economic Promises

The ANO party, led by Andrej Babis, promises to cap energy prices, lower the retirement age, and cut taxes in its campaign for the upcoming Czech elections. With strong opinion poll numbers, ANO appears poised to form the next government, albeit with potential support from extremist groups.

The Czech Republic's ANO party, led by former Prime Minister Andrej Babis, has made sweeping promises to cap energy prices, lower the retirement age, and cut taxes as part of its campaign efforts for the upcoming parliamentary elections. These pledges are aimed at reclaiming power next month.

ANO leads opinion polls with a significant margin ahead of the elections on October 3-4, positioning itself to potentially lead the next government. However, the party may need the backing of pro-Russian and anti-EU factions due to a lack of majority support from other coalition groups.

Established as a centrist movement in 2011, ANO has shifted towards the right, opposing EU policies and immigration. The party's fiscal proposals include lowering corporate taxes and expanding tax write-offs, with a focus on bolstering economic growth to fund these initiatives. Opponents criticise the promises as potentially driving the nation into debt.

