Forging New Alliances: Australia and the U.S. Eye Critical Minerals

In a strategic phone conversation on Thursday, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and U.S. President Donald Trump delved into collaborative opportunities on critical minerals, according to Albanese's office.

The leaders emphasized their mutual trade interests and the significance of shared security concerns, as stated in the official communication. Albanese, who recently secured his position in a re-election, is set to visit the United States for the United Nations General Assembly in September.

Although a face-to-face meeting has yet to be confirmed, discussions to align their schedules during Albanese's visit are in progress, signaling strong diplomatic ties between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)