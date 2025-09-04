Germany Leads NATO's Strategic Exercises Amid Rising Tensions with Russia
Germany is spearheading a large-scale military exercise named Quadriga to reinforce NATO's eastern flank amid growing tensions with Russia. Involving 8,000 troops and numerous NATO allies, the exercise demonstrates Germany's pivotal role as a supply hub and its commitment to military strength.
Amid growing tensions with Russia, Germany is leading a major military exercise called Quadriga, aiming to reinforce NATO's eastern flank by transporting troops and equipment to Lithuania.
The exercise, taking place under the German navy's leadership, includes more than 8,000 personnel from 14 countries and showcases Germany's role as a vital supply hub.
Timed alongside Russia's upcoming exercise Zapad, Quadriga underscores Germany's commitment to defense and deterrence without escalation while strengthening its military presence in Lithuania.
