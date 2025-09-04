Left Menu

India and EU Eye Historic Free Trade Deal Amid Global Tensions

India and the European Union aim to finalize a free trade agreement by December, as highlighted in a conversation between PM Modi and EU leaders Costa and von der Leyen. Their discussions also touched on global stability, the Ukraine conflict, and plans for a strategic agenda at the 2026 EU-India summit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2025 20:56 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 20:56 IST
India and EU Eye Historic Free Trade Deal Amid Global Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive development, India and the European Union have pledged to finalize a long-anticipated free trade agreement by December. This was underscored in a recent phone conversation involving Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and top EU leaders, Antonio Costa and Ursula von der Leyen, who emphasized the necessity of fostering a rules-based global order.

The discussions between these influential leaders also addressed global stability, especially considering the ongoing Ukraine conflict. PM Modi reiterated India's commitment to a peaceful resolution and rapid restoration of peace. This aligns with von der Leyen's remarks on India's crucial role in de-escalating tensions with Russia.

With the proposed free trade agreement within sight, both India and the EU are set to hold an India-EU summit at the earliest opportunity to finalize their strategic agenda by 2026. As negotiations gain momentum, focus also remains on the IMEEC initiative, which envisions binding Asia, the Middle East, and the West through a robust network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bulgarian Aviation Probe into GPS Jam Scare on EU President's Flight

Bulgarian Aviation Probe into GPS Jam Scare on EU President's Flight

 Bulgaria
2
Sports Blitz: Anisimova Shines at U.S. Open

Sports Blitz: Anisimova Shines at U.S. Open

 Global
3
Contentious Land Acquisition in Karnataka: Government Proceeds Amidst Protests

Contentious Land Acquisition in Karnataka: Government Proceeds Amidst Protes...

 India
4
Nagaland Health Workers' Regularisation Halted Amid Court Directive

Nagaland Health Workers' Regularisation Halted Amid Court Directive

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI powers next wave of sustainable business innovation

Education 5.0: AI and personalized learning drive the future of learning

AI-driven sustainability: How technology is reshaping corporate energy strategies

AI powers precision medicine and bioinformatics: Progress and challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025