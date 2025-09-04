India and EU Eye Historic Free Trade Deal Amid Global Tensions

In a decisive development, India and the European Union have pledged to finalize a long-anticipated free trade agreement by December. This was underscored in a recent phone conversation involving Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and top EU leaders, Antonio Costa and Ursula von der Leyen, who emphasized the necessity of fostering a rules-based global order.

The discussions between these influential leaders also addressed global stability, especially considering the ongoing Ukraine conflict. PM Modi reiterated India's commitment to a peaceful resolution and rapid restoration of peace. This aligns with von der Leyen's remarks on India's crucial role in de-escalating tensions with Russia.

With the proposed free trade agreement within sight, both India and the EU are set to hold an India-EU summit at the earliest opportunity to finalize their strategic agenda by 2026. As negotiations gain momentum, focus also remains on the IMEEC initiative, which envisions binding Asia, the Middle East, and the West through a robust network.

(With inputs from agencies.)