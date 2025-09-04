Left Menu

Ukraine to Become an Indigestible Steel Porcupine

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen emphasized the need for Ukraine to develop strong, modern, and well-equipped armed forces. This was discussed after a meeting with a coalition of Ukraine's allies. Enhanced cooperation among defense industries is key to achieving this goal.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stressed the importance of transforming Ukraine into a 'steel porcupine' to deter present and future aggressors.

After meeting with a 'coalition of the willing', von der Leyen highlighted the necessity for Ukraine to develop standing armed forces that are strong, well-equipped, and modern.

She reported that defense industries are accelerating their cooperation efforts to support Ukraine in meeting these objectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

