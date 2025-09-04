Global Coalition Forms 'Reassurance Force' for Post-Conflict Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron revealed on Thursday that 26 allies have vowed to deploy a 'reassurance force' to stabilize Ukraine after the conflict with Russia subsides. This announcement came following the 'coalition of the willing' meeting in Paris, which united 35 countries in support of Ukraine.

The coalition intends to deliver troops or maintain presence across air, land, and sea domains to secure lasting peace following a ceasefire. Macron clarified that this force doesn't intend to wage war against Russia but aims to prevent further aggression and involve these nations in Ukraine's long-term security.

US support remains crucial for this initiative, although specific commitments from Washington are yet to be finalized. Macron and other European leaders argue that Europe's economic sanctions on Russia will intensify if Moscow stalls on peace negotiations. Additionally, pressure is mounting to halt Russian oil and gas imports, which allegedly fund the ongoing conflict.

