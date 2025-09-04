Left Menu

Maratha Quota Movement Progress: A Dialogue for Change

Maharashtra minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil met with Maratha quota leader Manoj Jarange, who is recovering from a hunger strike. They discussed implementing changes to the government resolution on Maratha reservations. A committee will issue Kunbi certificates to the Maratha community, recognizing their OBC status.

In a significant development concerning the Maratha quota movement, Maharashtra minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil engaged in a dialogue with movement leader Manoj Jarange, who is currently recovering in a hospital following a hunger strike.

Vikhe Patil assured clarity regarding the government resolution on Maratha reservations, pledging open communication channels to address any confusion. The minister also emphasized the potential for improvements in implementing the resolution, reflecting a cooperative approach in addressing the community's concerns.

Manoj Jarange, who ended his hunger strike after governmental commitments, stated that the issuance of Kunbi caste certificates, crucial for recognizing Maratha community members as OBC, should occur promptly. Both parties committed to smoothing the process, marking a collaborative step forward in the movement.

