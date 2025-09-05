Trump's Interference: The Battle for NYC Mayoral Seat Heats Up

Amid New York City's heated mayoral race, President Donald Trump has voiced his opinion, suggesting that Democrat Zohran Mamdani could emerge victorious unless two major contenders decide to drop out. However, Trump did not specify which candidates he believes should exit the race.

Despite being asked, Trump denied ever urging any candidates to step aside, yet he expressed a desire for a head-to-head contest. Mamdani, a democratic socialist, has been the frontrunner since defeating former governor Andrew Cuomo in the Democratic primary. Nonetheless, Cuomo, running as an independent, and Republican Curtis Sliwa remain in the race.

Eric Adams, incumbent mayor and also on the ballot, has rebuffed all suggestions to abandon his campaign. Speculations about backroom discussions involving Trump's allies and potential federal job offers for Adams add layers to this political saga. Candidates reiterate their commitment to voter democracy as tensions rise.