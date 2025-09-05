Left Menu

Veteran Thai politician Anutin Charnvirakul wins vote in Parliament to become next prime minister

Veteran Thai politician Anutin Charnvirakul won a vote in Parliament on Friday to become the country's next prime minister, according to an unofficial running tally broadcast live on television.

Anutin, leader of the Bhumjaithai party, won more than 247 votes — the required majority — from the House of Representative's 492 active members. His total must be certified after voting is completed. He and his government are expected to take office in a few days after obtaining a formal appointment from King Maha Vajiralongkorn.

Anutin succeeds Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who was dismissed by court order as prime minister last week after being found guilty of ethics violations over a politically compromising phone call with neighboring Cambodia's Senate President Hun Sen.

Anutin had served in Paetongtarn's Cabinet, but he resigned his position and withdrew his party from her coalition government after news of the leaked phone call caused a public uproar.

