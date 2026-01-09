U.S. Pledges $45 Million to Strengthen Cambodia-Thailand Peace Efforts

The United States has announced a $45 million aid package to Cambodia and Thailand, emphasizing support for ongoing peace efforts between the two Southeast Asian nations. This initiative was confirmed by Michael DeSombre, the U.S. assistant secretary for East Asia, during a regional visit on Friday.

The funds will allocate $15 million towards border stabilization, assisting communities impacted by recent conflicts, and an additional $10 million for demining operations. Another $20 million is earmarked for combating drug trafficking and scam operations, which have increasingly targeted U.S. citizens from Southeast Asia.

This announcement comes amid renewed border clashes that disrupted a previous ceasefire agreement, orchestrated by former President Donald Trump and Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim. With these funds, the U.S. seeks to bolster peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific, while counterbalancing China's regional influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)