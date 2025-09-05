Thailand's defeated Pheu Thai party says it will return to power to 'finish the job'
Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 05-09-2025 15:08 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 15:08 IST
Thailand's Pheu Thai party said on Friday it would return to power to deliver on its agenda, after its candidate lost a parliamentary vote for prime minister.
"On all the pending policies, we will return to finish the job for all the Thai people," it said in a statement on social media, adding it was ready to be in the parliamentary opposition.
