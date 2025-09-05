UPDATE 1-UK investment minister Poppy Gustafsson to quit - Sky News

Left Menu

Britain's investment minister Poppy Gustafsson is set to resign, Sky News reported on Friday, less than a year after the former chief executive of cybersecurity firm Darktrace was appointed to the role. Gustafsson was appointed to the position, which sits jointly under the finance ministry and business department, in October last year by Prime Minister Keir Starmer to oversee a bolstered Office for Investment to strengthen ties with investors.

Reuters | Updated: 05-09-2025 16:58 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 16:58 IST
Gustafsson was appointed to the position, which sits jointly under the finance ministry and business department, in October last year by Prime Minister Keir Starmer to oversee a bolstered Office for Investment to strengthen ties with investors. Starmer has repeatedly cited a record 120 billion pounds ($162 billion) of investment in the first year of Labour's government since winning the election, although he had initially delayed filling the role of investment minister - usually given to a figure from business rather than a career politician - before Gustafsson got the job.

Gustafsson co-founded Darktrace in 2013 and led the company through its listing in London eight years later. She stepped down as chief executive last year, months after Darktrace agreed to a $5.3 billion takeover by U.S. private equity firm Thoma Bravo. Sky News reported that Gustafsson had taken the decision to leave government herself in order to spend more time with her family.

Britain's Department for Business and Trade and Starmer's Downing Street office declined to comment on the Sky News report. ($1 = 0.7402 pounds)

