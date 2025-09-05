Lula Pushes for Mercosur-EU Trade Deal

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva engaged in discussions with European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen, emphasizing the importance of finalizing the trade deal between the Mercosur and European Union groups within the year, as stated by the Brazilian government.

During their conversation, Lula expressed optimism that the deal, which holds significant strategic value amidst the fluctuating dynamics of global trade, would be concluded by the end of 2023.

Both leaders underscored the heightened importance of the agreement as a stabilizing influence in the present unpredictable international trade environment.

