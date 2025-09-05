Lula Pushes for Mercosur-EU Trade Deal
Brazil's President, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, and European Commission chief, Ursula von der Leyen, discussed finalizing a trade deal between Mercosur and the European Union this year. Amid global trade challenges, both leaders consider the agreement increasingly strategic, highlighting its importance in current international commerce.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-09-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 19:23 IST
Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva engaged in discussions with European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen, emphasizing the importance of finalizing the trade deal between the Mercosur and European Union groups within the year, as stated by the Brazilian government.
During their conversation, Lula expressed optimism that the deal, which holds significant strategic value amidst the fluctuating dynamics of global trade, would be concluded by the end of 2023.
Both leaders underscored the heightened importance of the agreement as a stabilizing influence in the present unpredictable international trade environment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
CDS Chauhan Highlights Border Tensions and Proxy Wars as India’s Strategic Challenges
Strategic Talks Between Russia and Libya Spotlight North African Relations
China-Pakistan Unveil CPEC 2.0 with $8.5 Billion in Agreements
Strategic Dialogue: Russia's Defense Minister Meets Libyan Commander
End of Mpox Global Health Emergency: WHO's Strategic Decision