Left Menu

Lula Pushes for Mercosur-EU Trade Deal

Brazil's President, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, and European Commission chief, Ursula von der Leyen, discussed finalizing a trade deal between Mercosur and the European Union this year. Amid global trade challenges, both leaders consider the agreement increasingly strategic, highlighting its importance in current international commerce.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-09-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 19:23 IST
Lula Pushes for Mercosur-EU Trade Deal
trade deal

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva engaged in discussions with European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen, emphasizing the importance of finalizing the trade deal between the Mercosur and European Union groups within the year, as stated by the Brazilian government.

During their conversation, Lula expressed optimism that the deal, which holds significant strategic value amidst the fluctuating dynamics of global trade, would be concluded by the end of 2023.

Both leaders underscored the heightened importance of the agreement as a stabilizing influence in the present unpredictable international trade environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revenge and Rivalry: The Cycle of Violence in Pune

Revenge and Rivalry: The Cycle of Violence in Pune

 India
2
Telangana CM Urges Teachers to Join State Reconstruction, Promises Education Reforms

Telangana CM Urges Teachers to Join State Reconstruction, Promises Education...

 India
3
AI's Role in Voter List Purification Sparks Political Controversy

AI's Role in Voter List Purification Sparks Political Controversy

 India
4
Gurugram Metro Expansion: A Catalyst for Development

Gurugram Metro Expansion: A Catalyst for Development

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT’s expanding horizons demand transparency and human oversight

Generativity, coordination, sustaining: The three pillars of true AI identified

FinTech fuels banking growth across developing Asia

Industry 4.0 boosts supply chain resilience: Agility delivers, over-adaptation hurts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025