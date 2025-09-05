Left Menu

Kim Jong Un's Return from China Reignites Succession Speculation

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un returned to Pyongyang after visiting China. His daughter, Ju Ae, accompanied him, sparking speculation about her being a potential successor. Kim met Chinese President Xi Jinping, reaffirming the strong ties between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-09-2025 19:26 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 19:26 IST
Kim Jong Un's Return from China Reignites Succession Speculation
Kim Jong Un

North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un made his way back to Pyongyang on Friday after a state visit to China, as reported by North Korea's KCNA.

Images released by state media divulged that his daughter, Ju Ae, traveled with him, heightening rumors of her future role in the country's leadership. Her past appearances at significant missile launches have already set tongues wagging about her importance in the nation's political landscape.

During his visit, Kim engaged in talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, renewing the diplomatic bond between the two nations after a six-year hiatus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revenge and Rivalry: The Cycle of Violence in Pune

Revenge and Rivalry: The Cycle of Violence in Pune

 India
2
Telangana CM Urges Teachers to Join State Reconstruction, Promises Education Reforms

Telangana CM Urges Teachers to Join State Reconstruction, Promises Education...

 India
3
AI's Role in Voter List Purification Sparks Political Controversy

AI's Role in Voter List Purification Sparks Political Controversy

 India
4
Gurugram Metro Expansion: A Catalyst for Development

Gurugram Metro Expansion: A Catalyst for Development

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT’s expanding horizons demand transparency and human oversight

Generativity, coordination, sustaining: The three pillars of true AI identified

FinTech fuels banking growth across developing Asia

Industry 4.0 boosts supply chain resilience: Agility delivers, over-adaptation hurts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025