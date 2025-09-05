Kim Jong Un's Return from China Reignites Succession Speculation
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un returned to Pyongyang after visiting China. His daughter, Ju Ae, accompanied him, sparking speculation about her being a potential successor. Kim met Chinese President Xi Jinping, reaffirming the strong ties between the two nations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-09-2025 19:26 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 19:26 IST
North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un made his way back to Pyongyang on Friday after a state visit to China, as reported by North Korea's KCNA.
Images released by state media divulged that his daughter, Ju Ae, traveled with him, heightening rumors of her future role in the country's leadership. Her past appearances at significant missile launches have already set tongues wagging about her importance in the nation's political landscape.
During his visit, Kim engaged in talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, renewing the diplomatic bond between the two nations after a six-year hiatus.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kim Jong Un
- Pyongyang
- Ju Ae
- North Korea
- China
- visit
- succession
- speculation
- Xi Jinping
- diplomatic
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Diplomatic Hurdles: Afghan Minister's Canceled Visit to India
Congress MP Accuses BJP of 'Admission of Guilt' Over Prime Minister's Unannounced Visit to Manipur
Strengthening Bonds: Mauritius PM Visits India
Pentagon's Controversial Collaborations: US-China Research Tensions Exposed
China-Pakistan Unveil CPEC 2.0 with $8.5 Billion in Agreements