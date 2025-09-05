Kim Jong Un's Return from China Reignites Succession Speculation

North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un made his way back to Pyongyang on Friday after a state visit to China, as reported by North Korea's KCNA.

Images released by state media divulged that his daughter, Ju Ae, traveled with him, heightening rumors of her future role in the country's leadership. Her past appearances at significant missile launches have already set tongues wagging about her importance in the nation's political landscape.

During his visit, Kim engaged in talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, renewing the diplomatic bond between the two nations after a six-year hiatus.

