Anutin Charnvirakul: Thailand's New Prime Minister and His Bold Promises

In a significant political shift, Anutin Charnvirakul of the Bhumjaithai party ascended to Thailand's highest political office on Friday, securing the position of prime minister with a decisive parliamentary vote tally.

The 58-year-old receives the mantle from Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who was recently dismissed following an ethics scandal. Anutin has committed to addressing the nation's challenges, starting with a pledge to dissolve Parliament within the next four months, as part of a deal with the People's Party.

Despite his party's traditional stance, Anutin is noted for liberal policies, such as the decriminalisation of cannabis. As new leadership takes charge, political observers, like Kevin Hewison, express concerns about the vacancy of trust in Thai politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)