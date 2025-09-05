Left Menu

Shake-Up in UK's Political Arena: Powell Sacked Amid Reshuffle

Lucy Powell, Britain's Commons leader, was dismissed by Prime Minister Keir Starmer following Deputy PM Angela Rayner's resignation over a tax issue. This move was part of a broader government reshuffle as Labour seeks to address public demands for change amid falling poll performance against the Reform UK Party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-09-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 19:48 IST
Lucy Powell

In a significant political shake-up, Lucy Powell, leader of Britain's House of Commons, was dismissed by Prime Minister Keir Starmer. The decision was part of a broader government reshuffle following the resignation of Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner due to a tax discrepancy.

Powell expressed her understanding of the decision on social media platform X, acknowledging the challenging times faced by the government. She emphasized the public's desire for change and improvements to their lives.

Powell had been appointed following the Labour Party's decisive victory in July 2024. However, recent opinion polls indicate a decline in Labour's popularity, with Nigel Farage's Reform UK Party gaining traction. Following Powell's dismissal, Ian Murray, the Scotland minister, also resigned from the government.

