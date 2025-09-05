Left Menu

Biden's Health Challenges: A Decisive Moment in U.S. Politics

Former President Joe Biden recently underwent Mohs surgery to remove cancerous skin cells, months after revealing metastatic prostate cancer. Biden, 82, halted his 2024 re-election campaign after health concerns following a debate. He remains active in political discourse, defending the Social Security Administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-09-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 19:58 IST
Former U.S. President Joe Biden recently underwent surgery to remove cancerous skin cells, as confirmed by his spokesperson on Friday.

The Mohs procedure, frequently employed to address common skin cancers, follows Biden's May disclosure of metastatic prostate cancer, described as aggressive yet responsive to treatment.

Biden's health, under consistent scrutiny during his presidency, prompted an end to his 2024 re-election bid after a debated performance. Eclipsed by Trump's presidency, Biden stays politically engaged, countering proposed Social Security cuts.

