Biden's Health Challenges: A Decisive Moment in U.S. Politics

Former U.S. President Joe Biden recently underwent surgery to remove cancerous skin cells, as confirmed by his spokesperson on Friday.

The Mohs procedure, frequently employed to address common skin cancers, follows Biden's May disclosure of metastatic prostate cancer, described as aggressive yet responsive to treatment.

Biden's health, under consistent scrutiny during his presidency, prompted an end to his 2024 re-election bid after a debated performance. Eclipsed by Trump's presidency, Biden stays politically engaged, countering proposed Social Security cuts.

(With inputs from agencies.)